An award-winning film about alcohol treatment options is coming to Penticton’s Landmark Cinemas on April 23.
“Smashed” is a locally produced film about the late Dr. Jeff Harries, who dedicated his life to raising awareness of medications that can treat alcohol use disorder.
The half-hour film will be followed by a panel discussion with the filmmakers and local physicians and experts from the Canadian Alcohol Use Disorder Society.
“We are thrilled to honour Dr. Harries, who spent the last years of his life taking his message of hope to thousands of people across B.C. and beyond,” said CAUDS chair Lori Motluk in a press release.
“It’s an absolutely beautiful film that mixes his personal story with information about advancements in treating alcohol use disorder.”
The documentary was created by Penticton’s Mutant Films as a part of the Telus Storyhive grants program.
“The filming of Smashed felt like turning the pages of an excellent novel whose central character is as captivating as he is inspiring,” said director Kate Twa in the release.
The screening on Sunday, April 23, from 5-6 p.m., is by open to the public by donation. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.ca.
Harries died of ALS in November 2021, but not before delivering his message to hundreds of patients and thousands of other doctors and health professionals.
Prior to his death, the non-profit Canadian Alcohol Use Disorder Society was established to carry on his work.