It was never his intent to hurt anybody, says a man who pleaded guilty Thursday in connection to a series of pipe bomb detonations that rattled Penticton last spring.
Blair Robert Balch, 50, made a brief appearance in provincial court to admit to the criminal offences of mischief and making of possessing explosives in March 2021. He’s due back in court April 6 pending completion of a pre-sentencing report.
Balch told a Herald reporter outside the courthouse he has been assaulted and labelled a “terrorist” since police announced the charges against him in November 2021.
“I didn’t mean to hurt anyone,” said Balch, who’s only accused of damaging property and suggested he was simply trying to see how loud of blasts he could produce.
Details of the investigation weren’t read out in court Thursday. As previously reported though, about a month after sporadic reports of loud explosions began appearing on social media, the Penticton RCMP announced on March 9, 2021, it had opened an investigation after finally discovering a pair blast sites: one at the Kings Park soccer fields and another on the grounds of Carmi Elementary School.
According to the RCMP’s application for a search warrant in the case, there were actually two blasts in the bleachers at Kings Park, one around 2:30 a.m. on March 6 and another around 8 p.m. on March 7.
An officer who just happened to be in the area of Kings Park for the second explosion found a piece of copper pipe below the bleachers and a chunk of metal conduit about 40 metres away.
The next set of blasts took place just before midnight on March 8, when another pipe bomb was exploded on top of an electrical box near the bleachers at the Carmi baseball diamond.
On March 11, police reviewed surveillance video from the area and noted what appeared to be a second blast and fire at approximately the same time as the other Carmi explosion, except it was off a walking path along Penticton Creek about 150 metres away.
A search of the trail area turned up two more pipe bombs, one of which was partially detonated while the other was still intact. At that point, local Mounties called in the Vancouver-based B.C. RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit.
Members of the EDU were unable to determine what substance was used to create the explosions. However, the pipes recovered at all three scenes were linked to the same bomb maker because they were all drilled in a similar manner to allow insertion of a wick and appeared to have been crimped on each end with locking pliers.
Meanwhile, other investigators pored over surveillance footage and witness reports and homed in on a man who was observed leaving the blast sites on a bicycle with unique, wideset handlebars.
Another officer who viewed the video recognized the distinctive bike and knew the rider, Balch, to be a resident of the Burdock House supportive housing facility on Winnipeg Street.
Surveillance video subsequently obtained from Burdock House showed Balch arriving home on his bike on March 8 just 12 minutes after the explosion at Carmi school.
That prompted police to seek the search warrant for his room at Burdock House to look for explosive substances, pipes, bomb-making tools, electronic devices that could have served as remote detonators, and white-and-black shoes and a light-coloured backpack seen on the suspect in the surveillance videos.
Mounties conducted the raid March 18 and seized only a grey backpack.