A proposed 16-unit apartment building in downtown Penticton that would boast just 17 parking spaces is heading to a public hearing Sept. 6.
Although the zoning bylaw calls for a minimum of 20 spaces, the developer is proposing to pay a $26,000 cash-in-lieu payment to the city to cover two spaces and to add five bicycle parking spaces to cover the third.
Coun. Judy Sentes said she has longstanding concerns about developers being allowed to buy their way out of parking requirements and suggested the program be reviewed.
“Parking, parking parking: I hear that all the time and here we’re letting them out,” said Sentes, who believes the project otherwise represents “good use of a big space.”
The project, proposed for two empty lots on the 600 block of Ellis Street, contemplates a three-storey building but requires amendments to the zoning bylaw and Official Community Plan, which will be the subject of a public hearing Sept. 6.
The developer is Ryzak Properties, the same firm behind a separate 219-unit residential project at 955 Timmins St.