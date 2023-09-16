Little skiers at Apex Mountain Resort can carve their own paths this winter while still remaining under the watchful eye of their GPS-assisted caregivers, thanks to a new gadget created by a Penticton businessman.
SkiKrumb is a small device, about the size of a garage door opener, which fits in a skier’s pocket. The device contains a GPS tracker, data from which is fed into an online map.
Using the skiKrumb app on a smartphone, the skier’s caregiver can watch in real time as an icon representing the skier moves over a map superimposed with all the hill’s features. The whole family can even gather around afterwards to watch a replay of the day’s action.
Keith MacIntyre, who created skiKrumb, said the system is meant simply to provide peace of mind for caregivers.
He started working on it about a decade ago after one of his sons got separated from his class during a lesson at Apex Mountain.
“It was excruciating going up the chairlift and scanning the trees for him. I was sure he was fine, but you just never know,” said MacIntyre in an interview this week.
“He was fine. He misheard and was at the bunny hill wondering where his class went. But it kind of got me thinking: There must be a better way to do this.”
MacIntyre, who has founded several technology companies like Big Bear Software, said skiKrumb, which utilizes a new antenna at the top of Apex Mountain, provides location tracking that simply can’t be matched by cell phones or other devices.
Apex Mountain jumped at the chance to be the first hill to host the new technology.
“Apex Mountain Resort is a very family friendly mountain due to its layout, and now, with the addition of skiKrumb, parents can have peace of mind while their kids are off riding,” said James Shalman, the hill’s general manger, in a press release.
“We like to support local and skiKrumb is not only local, but such an innovative product when it comes to skier safety, that we wanted to make sure we offered it to our guests.”
To take advantage of the service, caregivers register online with skiKrumb and then pick up their device at Apex Mountain at the start of their day.
With pre-sale discounts applied, the cost of a rental ranges from $17.50 per day to $125 for 10 days.
SkiKrumb is in talks with Big White Ski Resort to offer the service there, too.