Vaccine cards were properly checked at seven of eight licensed establishments visited by Penticton Herald staff this week.
In accordance with B.C. health regulations that went into effect Monday, proof of vaccination was requested by staff at Cannery Brewing, Slackwater Brewing, Neighbourhood Brewing, the Barley Mill Brew Pub, Barking Parrott Pub and the Penticton branch of the Royal Canadian Legion, plus the District Wine Village near Oliver.
“Everyone has been respectful and understanding to date, with little to no negative or operational issues to report,” said Slackwater co-founder Liam Peyton in an email Thursday.
“We’re very thankful to our wonderful community.”
The lone business where staff didn’t check was Bad Tattoo Brewing, which announced publicly in August that it had no intention of enforcing the vaccine card program.
Brewery owner Lee Agur declined comment when reached by phone Thursday but claimed in an Aug. 27 statement that vaccine cards are “unconstitutional” and the program discriminates against people based on health choices while putting front-line staff at risk of confrontations with patrons.
Without naming names, Tina Mercier, head of Penticton’s bylaw services department, confirmed in an email Thursday that “one business has generated multiple calls for service about non-compliance,” and “our file information has been provided to the RCMP for further investigation.”
Mercier said her department has received “just a few calls” so far this week about vaccine cards, although bylaw officers operate on the basis of complaints so they’re not proactively checking for compliance.
The Penticton RCMP didn’t respond to a request for comment Thursday.
Ian Tostenson, president of the B.C. Restaurant and Foodservice Association, predicts the program will roll out "really smoothly" in the weeks to come.
"It'll be interesting to see in the first week or so if our business might be down a bit as people are sort of getting this done, but I think this program, once people get their cards, is actually going to increase restaurant business,” said Tostenson.
"The businesses that have said, 'Forget it, we're not going to comply with the health order,' that's just so wrong and it's not going to end well for them.
"They could be fined or shut down and there's so many vaccinated people in B.C. now, they're going to avoid those businesses like the plague – and so they should."
The vaccine card system requires patrons to show proof of at least one dose to access certain indoor settings, including ticketed sports events, concerts, restaurants, gyms and movie theatres.
Effective Oct. 24, people will have to show proof they’ve been double vaccinated to access the same places.
Cards are not required at grocery and liquor stores, pharmacies, fast-food restaurants, salons, barbers, hotels, banks, retail stores, food banks and shelters.
With files from Kelowna Daily Courier/Canadian Press