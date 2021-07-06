The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Monday

10:31 a.m. Highway 3, Osoyoos. Wildfire.

10:33 a.m. Sasquatch Point, Anarchist Mountain. Medical first response.

11:36 a.m. Highway 97, Oliver. Motor-vehicle incident.

11:50 a.m. Dale Meadows Road, Summerland. Smoke.

12:11 p.m. Bench Hill Drive, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.

12:30 p.m. Highway 5A, Princeton. Motor-vehicle incident.

2:45 p.m. Ellis Street, Penticton. Alarm.

4:24 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

5:59 p.m. Highway 3, Osoyoos. Car fire.

8:37 p.m. Nanaimo Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.

8:58 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

9:51 p.m. Secrest Hill Road, Oliver. Burning complaint.

11:10 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

Tuesday

12:16 a.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.

3:57 a.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Minor fire.

5:55 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.