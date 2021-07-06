The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Monday
10:31 a.m. Highway 3, Osoyoos. Wildfire.
10:33 a.m. Sasquatch Point, Anarchist Mountain. Medical first response.
11:36 a.m. Highway 97, Oliver. Motor-vehicle incident.
11:50 a.m. Dale Meadows Road, Summerland. Smoke.
12:11 p.m. Bench Hill Drive, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.
12:30 p.m. Highway 5A, Princeton. Motor-vehicle incident.
2:45 p.m. Ellis Street, Penticton. Alarm.
4:24 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
5:59 p.m. Highway 3, Osoyoos. Car fire.
8:37 p.m. Nanaimo Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
8:58 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
9:51 p.m. Secrest Hill Road, Oliver. Burning complaint.
11:10 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
Tuesday
12:16 a.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.
3:57 a.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Minor fire.
5:55 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.