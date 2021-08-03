Smoky skies didn’t stop avid cyclists from celebrating the official grand opening of the city’s new lake-to-lake cycling lane, Sunday.
Member of Parliament Richard Cannings, Mayor John Vassilaki, several council members and city staff joined the festivities at the corner of Lakeshore Drive and Martin Street to officially open the first phase of the $8 million project.
Construction began in June and the dedicated lanes on the east side of Martin Street stretch several city blocks to near the corner of Eckhardt Ave.
After an official opening ceremony, Vassilaki invited the more than 200 cyclists to take a brief test ride.
The mayor was joined by councillors Campbell Watt, Katie Robinson, Frank Regehr and Julius Bloomfeld. Vassalaki and Regehr took a brief cruise in a unique tricycle pushed by volunteers from Cycling Without Age.
“We have five-year olds here, right up to people in their 80s and 90s,” a beaming Vassilaki said. “That’s what this bike lane was built for, for protecting all age groups.”
Constructing a dedicated bike lane will allow cyclists of all ages to enjoy the benefits of a safe route without having to worry about constantly dodging vehicular traffic, Vassalaki said.
“This protected bike lane will protect you from the traffic and all the other hazards that bikers have to face when they’re out riding their bikes all over the community,” he said.
The idea of a lake-to-lake route has been discussed for years.
“This project wasn’t just an overnight thought. It started being worked on back in 2012 until the present day, when this council and previous councils had a lot of say on what was going to happen with the bike lanes.”
Vassilaki agrees there are some detractors to the project and its $8 million price tag, but believes it’s money well spent that will benefit future generations.
“I’m very, very happy and if you keep using these bike lanes, we can show the naysayers that this is a good thing for the community and the protection of everybody concerned,” he said.
Cannings, who has led numerous cycling events in the South Okanagan, said the new bike lanes are going to be very popular for a large segment of local residents and visitors.
“In my second home of Ottawa, they have a terrific set of bike lanes. Thousands and thousands of people use them and cycle to work every day. You’ll see how this will change things in Penticton and get more people out in active transportation, keeping people fit and healthy and keeping our city clean and quiet.”
The city’s 25-year infrastructure master plan has detailed spending of more than $30 million in bike lanes across the city over the next two decades. The master plan has listed 12 projects as high priority, including the cycling network.
The first phase that opened Sunday cost roughly $2 million, which includes a $1 million grant from the provincial government.
Construction on the next phase is expected to begin later this summer. The entire route between Okanagan and Skaha Lakes should be completed within three to four years.
A total of $2.2 million for phases 3 and 4 of the lake-to-lake project has been budgeted for in the 2021 and 2022 budgets.