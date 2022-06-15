Heralding a return to pre-COVID times, the Penticton Art Gallery is going live for its 45th annual fundraising auction June 25.
There are 149 items up for grabs, ranging from an Apollo-era flight-worn NASA space suit to a pair of Andy Warhol prints, plus sculptures, paintings and much more.
Bids can be placed in three ways: online as of now; during a silent auction that begins June 20; or at the live auction, set for 3:30-9:30 p.m. on June 25 at the gallery.
Tickets for the live event – the theme is high tea – cost $25 for gallery members and $30 for non-members, and include food, drinks and live music.
Tickets can be purchased in person at the gallery, by phone at 250-493-2928 or via email at reception@pentictonartgallery.com.
To view the items and place bids now, visit www.32auctions.com/PAG2022.