The 2023 Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival and organizers are now showcasing some of the confirmed talent that will be on display in the next several weeks.
The long-running festival features performers from around the region in nine disciplines, ranging from strings and vocal to speech arts and dance.
Performers will be adjudicated by a panel of professional judges, who will also provide some feedback and coaching.
The event concludes May 6 with the highlights show.
Among the performers is Maya Halverson. Below is a Q&A with her.
Q: What made you decide to pursue dancing?
Halverson: I love performing in front of large crowds. I found as I was getting older, I enjoyed visiting lots of amazing places with my dance family and I was learning from different people all around North America.
Q: How old were you when you started and what do you like most about dancing?
Halverson: I started dancing when I was three-years old. I love dance because it is a form of expression and movement and it allows me to feel a sense of freedom. It motivates me to become more creative and pushes me to become a well-rounded person. Okanagan Dance Studios has been a very positive experience for me and it has fostered my love for dance. I’m grateful for all the teachers and the exceptional training. Dance has not only allowed me to learn a variety of dance genres, but it has taught me time management skills, organization, teamwork, and of course provided friendships for life.
Q: What does the Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival mean to you? What do you feel you get out of competing with your peers?
Halverson: PKMF means a lot to me because I have been competing in it for a number of years. I always look forward to this local festival as I enjoy performing in my own community and PKMF has been a great stepping stone to other competitions. I especially enjoy the PKMF highlights show, because you have a chance to see a variety of arts represented. I feel like I become a better dancer when I compete with my peers because we are all learning by watching each other and taking advice from one another. We absorb each other’s talents which helps us to improve our own technique and style. Also, I love watching my friends perform and I appreciate our differences.
Q: Do you plan to pursue a career in dance?
Halverson: Yes. My goal is to dance professionally. My dance teachers have inspired me to pursue a career in dance and they have been an excellent resource in my search for schools and studios. I have already had the opportunity to audition for a few schools in Vancouver and was successful. I intend to move to Vancouver next year to attend a dance school and begin my post-secondary education in dance. I am so thankful for the preparation from my teachers.
Q: What is your favourite dance genre and why?
Halverson: I love all the genres but Modern and Jazz are most prominent. I love the emotion that I can express with both these genres. In particular, I like Modern because I can move freely and there are no set rules. Modern allows a range of style and technique. Jazz is quite opposite, but I love mixing Modern technique into my Jazz. Jazz is more cultured and it also involves many styles.
Q: Do you have any advice to give to others in regards to dancing?
Halverson: My best advice is to not give up on yourself and that it takes time to develop your skills. Even if you feel like you can’t do it, that just means you need to work even harder and in the end it will come.
For additional details visit: pkmf.org