One man is dead after an apparent targeted shooting early Sunday at a home on the Osoyoos Indian Reserve near Oliver.
Police say officers were called to the home on the 1000 block of Pineridge Drive around 4 a.m. to a report that a man had been shot.
“Despite the life-saving efforts of an associate of the victim, when officers and BC Emergency Health Services arrived, they discovered the 61-year-old man had died,” said RCMP Insp. Brent Novakoski in a press release Monday.
Novakoski and his team from the B.C. RCMP Southeast District Major Crimes Unit are assisting local officers with the investigation.
“We are in the very preliminary stages of investigation, and will continue to canvass the area for witnesses and video surveillance,” said Novakoski.
“It is far too early to make any concrete determinations but early indications are that this was not a random shooting; however, we will continue to let the evidence guide us as we continue to investigate.”
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 1-877-987-8477.