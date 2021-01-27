The man accused of a shooting in Osoyoos last year doesn’t want a jury.
Colton Jacob Thorsen, 24, is facing a charge of attempted murder, two counts of uttering threats and one count of pointing a firearm relating to an Oct. 11, 2020, incident at a residence in Osoyoos.
Around 1:26 a.m., Osoyoos and Oliver RCMP responded to a report of a shooting in the 8000 block of 70th Avenue. Police reported a 24-year-old man from Osoyoos arrived at the residence of a 21-year-old man, also from Osoyoos, and shot him after an ongoing dispute between the two.
RCMP said the suspect fled the area on foot and was later arrested on Oct. 13, 2020.
Defence counsel Michael Patterson appeared in court Wednesday on Thorsen’s behalf and asked for his client to be tried by a judge alone in B.C. Supreme Court.
A one-day preliminary hearing, which has yet to be scheduled, will have three witnesses: complainants Dylan Mulgrew, 21, and Nathaniel Westergreen, as well as one police officer.
Thorsen was granted bail on Dec. 21, 2020.
A Facebook post purportedly written by Thorsen on Oct. 13, 2020, stated: “Yo just to clear everything up with everyone you got till tomorrow after noon till I get 25 years in the pen (sic).”