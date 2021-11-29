T’is the season for Greek baking!
Through the Panagia Greek Orthodox Church, the Hellenic Community of Penticton is running its annual Christmas bake sale.
Pre-orders are being accepted now through Sunday, Dec. 5, with pickup on Sunday, Dec. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church at 1265 Fairview Rd.
Menu items range from moussaka and dolmades to hummus and tzatziki to breads and cookies, and much more. Most dishes will be sold frozen with cooking instructions.
To order, call Barb at 250-493-5239 or 250-770-2337.