Two new cases of COVID-19 were recorded over the weekend as part of a larger outbreak at the Village by the Station long-term care facility in Penticton.
As of late Tuesday afternoon, Interior Health was reporting a total of 41 cases at the facility – 27 residents and 14 staff – plus three deaths. The total number of cases was up from 39 as of Friday.
Meanwhile, there was no change in the case counts associated to a separate outbreak at Haven Hill Retirement Centre in Penticton, where 12 people – 10 residents and two staff – have been infected, with one death.
The two long-term care facilities are among 17 in B.C. with an active outbreak of COVID-19.