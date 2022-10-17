Students at a Penticton school who participated in a mock municipal election tossed their support behind four of six people eventually elected to city council.
The kids at Holy Cross School cast the most votes for eventual winners Amelia Boultbee, Isaac Gilbert, Ryan Graham and Campbell Watt. They also picked Andrew Jakubeit and Nick Kruger, who didn’t make the cut.
In the mayoral race, the students chose incumbent Mayor John Vassilaki, who finished third in the five-man race.
Results were released Sunday following official election results Saturday. Results from other local schools that participated in the Student Vote program were not available as of Monday morning.
Upwards of 60,000 students at 700-plus schools across B.C. registered to participate in mock elections.