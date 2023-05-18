Pack some patience if you’re going somewhere in Penticton this upcoming long weekend.
The city issued a reminder Wednesday about the launch of the Downtown Community Market this Saturday, which also coincides with the Penticton Bike Festival.
The community market will begin on the 200 block of Main Street where the Penticton Farmers’ Market leaves off. Upwards of 75 vendors are expected for the second market, which is operated by the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association. Both run from to 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Meanwhile, the bike festival is being hosted by the Penticton and Area Cycling Association. It includes a show-and-shine on Friday night at the corner of Westminster Avenue and Ellis Street, a group ride on the lake-to-lake bike route Saturday and an event on the Naramata Road pump track on Monday.
Parks and beaches are also expected to be busy with sunny skies in the forecast.