In a bid to stamp out identity theft, Valley First is hosting a free Shred It and Forget It event next weekend in Penticton.
The event will be staged Saturday, May 14, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (or until the truck is full) in the parking lot of the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union, has partnered with the SOEC and Okanagan Shredding on the project, which is meant to raise awareness of how to avoid identity theft and safely shred your documents.
There’s no cost to have your personal documents shredded, but cash and non-perishable food donations will be accepted for the Penticton Salvation Army Food Bank and Feed the Valley, Valley First’s signature community cause.