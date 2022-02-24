Counter-protesters are planning another event this coming Sunday in Penticton at the same time as a long-running weekly anti-vax rally.
Organizers of the so-called Gratitude/Kindness Rally are asking participants to meet at the corner of Main Street and Duncan Avenue on the empty lot beside Wendy’s restaurant from 1-3 p.m.
“The idea is that we make signs and slogans to display that showcase not only our position on the mandates, vaccines, and science but also who or what we have been grateful for over the past almost two years,” organizer Ajeet Brar said in an email to supporters.
“This rally can also be viewed as a big thank-you that we will be giving our front-line workers. This rally would also include signs that have kind comments in general. Think of what words make you smile and give you a bit of joy on those dark days. Sometimes a small reminder can make a world of a difference.”
The first such counter-protest was staged last Sunday, Feb. 20, near Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, where anti-vax demonstrators have gathered each week for more than a year. The counter-protest wrapped up early after interactions between the two sides.
Organizers are hoping to avoid similar confrontations by moving the counter-protest to a new spot about one kilometre away.