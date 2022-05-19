Penticton Vees’ captain Frank Djurasevic wasn’t about to let the big
trophy out if his sight following his team’s Fred Page Cup triumph.
“I had the cup with me in bed,” said the native New Yorker in an interview with The Herald.
The Vees were welcomed home by fans late Thursday afternoon in the South Okanagan Events Centre parking lot after capturing the B.C. Hockey League
championship the day before.
The Vees completed their four-game sweep over Nanaimo Clippers with an 8-2 win on Wednesday night. The Vees also won the third game 3-2 in overtime. Both games were played on the Island.
“It feels great, obviously, we’ve been playing all year long for this and to end
it with this playoff run, it’s all been incredible,” said Djurasevic, who describes the Fred Page Cup as the
highlight of his career.
“You never think you’re going to win the deciding game with eight goals, you expect it will be lower scoring. But we played a good 60 (minutes) and stuck with our game plan. A big thing for us was our depth — four solid lines and four sets of D (defence).”
Djurasevic thanks Penticton’s fans for their incredible support. Many made the trip to Nanaimo and in last Friday night’s opener at the SOEC, the attendance topped 4,600.
“Having so many fans in the building, you feel that support, and we really appreciate the love and support from our fans and the city,” Djurasevic said.
The clinching victory came on the road, which is often disappointing for home fans. The Vees haven’t won a clinching game in the Fred Page Cup on home ice since 1986.
But, you take the wins when and wherever you can.
Locals will have a chance to see the players up close and in person on Tuesday afternoon. A parade from the S.S. Sicamous to Gyro Park, along Lakeshore Drive, begins at 4 p.m. There will be speeches and a barbecue at the park beginning around 4:15 p.m. (Complete details were unavailable at press deadline and will be included in the weekend edition of The Herald.)
Vees coach Fred Harbinson said he was surprised to sweep Nanaimo considering the Clippers hadn’t lost a game in the playoffs. (The Vees entered the final series with a 12-1 record.)
Harbinson was reluctant to say which of the four teams was the toughest to
eliminate.
“They were all different challenges. Trail, I thought, did a really good job. And PG (Prince George), even though we swept them, we got timely goals in that series and it could have easily been 2-2 after four games. We got the goals at the right time. We only gave up 10 goals in the final two rounds and that in itself is quite remarkable.”
The season is now over for the Vees. Last summer, the BCHL voted to decline participation in the Canadian playdowns.
As for next year, Harbinson said that as many as 15 players from this year’s team are eligible to return.