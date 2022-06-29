No one was hurt, but RCMP officers were forced to dive for cover and one of their vehicles was “riddled with bullet holes” after a brazen shooting incident early Wednesday just west of Penticton.
Police say the shots were fired as officers were conducting an impaired driving investigation around 1 a.m. on Green Mountain Road near Peach Rock Road.
“As front-line officers were investigating, a red-coloured SUV approached driving west on Green Mountain Road. Believing the driver was simply observing, officers took little notice and continued their investigation. Soon thereafter, they overheard gunshots fired in their direction, believed to be originating from the SUV,” said Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy in a press release.
“As numerous shots were fired in their direction, officers took cover, while then observing the SUV driving away westbound on Green Mountain Road. One of the police vehicles was riddled with bullet holes.”
Grandy said none of the bullets struck the officers, pedestrians or residents who were in the area at the time.
“This was a very clear disregard for police and public safety. It further highlights the dangers our front-line officers are facing each day while serving our communities,” said Grandy.
The incident followed one Tuesday in Saanich during which six police officers were shot in a stand-off with bank robbers.
Grandy didn’t immediately respond to a request for additional details Wednesday morning.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.