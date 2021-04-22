Fifty-one years after the first Earth Day was marked in the U.S., local governments in the South Okanagan are still doing their part to help celebrate the environmental movement.
April 22 is an international day of action designed to raise awareness about the state of the planet and how we can all help protect it.
One of those ways is by using public transit, and to encourage people to try it, the City of Penticton is offering free rides today on its system. A second day of free rides is planned for June 5 to mark Seniors’ Week in B.C.
“By acknowledging these two important occasions with the provision of free transit, this is another opportunity to increase transit ridership, get people more comfortable using transit and support changing the behavior of some drivers by having them consider public transit options,” said Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki in a press release.
Meanwhile, the District of Summerland is organizing a full slate of activities this week to stretch out the spirit of Earth Day.
Those who like to get their hands dirty are invited to plant native trees and shrubs around the perimeter of the wastewater treatment facility on Friday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.
Families can keep themselves busy with a special bingo game that requires participants to document themselves completing certain activities, like bird-watching, cleaning up a beach and hiking Giant’s Head Mountain, to be entered to win a prize.
You can live-stream one of four films selected for the occasion and participate in an online discussion tonight hosted by First Things First Okanagan.
Or you can start cleaning up your own home by taking junk – including glass jars, Styrofoam, plastic wrap, batteries and electronics – to a special recycling depot that will be set up Saturday only, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Summerland arena.
For more details and other activities, visit www.summerland.ca/earthweek.
The concept of Earth Day was created by former U.S. senator Gaylord Nelson in 1970 as a way to push the environment to the top of the political agenda. It resulted in Congress later that year passing a bill to establish the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Earth Day is now marked annually by billions of people around the globe.