Nominations are open now for the 16th annual Spirit of Oliver Awards.
“During these trying times it's more important than ever to come together as a community and recognize individuals that are dedicated to making a difference in Oliver,” the town said in a press release.
Nominations close March 23 across all five categories:
Individual Youth: To recognize an individual youth member who has demonstrated a commitment to our community and has made extraordinary volunteer contributions.
Outstanding Community Group: To recognize a community group that has demonstrated an outstanding contribution to the community.
Community Roots: To recognize individuals or groups that may have settled in greater Oliver following the establishment of the Fairview Townsite and surrounding areas including Osoyoos Indian Band lands.
Community Builder: To recognize an individual or group that through voluntary activities have left a legacy that builds and improves our community and will enhance the quality of life of children, youth and families within greater Oliver.
Individual Adult or Couple: To recognize the volunteer work of an individual adult or couple who have contributed significantly through voluntary service involving a variety of projects, groups and/or programs.
Full details and nomination forms can be found on the Town of Oliver website.