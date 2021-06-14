B.C.’s environment minister has thrown his support behind an outdoor recreation group’s bid to decommission an obsolete dam on the Similkameen River just south of the Canada-U.S. border.
The Enole Dam is concrete wall, 18 metres tall and 88 metres wide, constructed around 1920 near Oroville, Wash., about 11 kilometres south of Osoyoos.
Designed without fish ladders to enable migration, it eliminated salmon and steelhead runs farther north in the Similkameen River and its tributaries, which flow past communities like Princeton, Hedley, Keremeos and Cawston.
The Outdoor Recreation Council of British Columbia says the dam hasn’t produced electricity since 1958. The council last year called on B.C. government officials to open a dialogue with their U.S. counterparts on the importance of removing the obstruction for good.
That call was heeded by Environment Minister George Heyman, who sent a letter June 1 to Laura Watson, director of the Washington State Department of Ecology.
“The removal of the dam has the potential to provide vital fish passage and new habitat for our declining salmon and steelhead populations,” wrote Heyman.
“I understand work is underway between B.C. and Washington through the Bilateral Okanagan Basin Technical Working Group to determine potential implications of dam removal, such as sediment contamination and invasive species migration. My hope is the BOBTWG and Indigenous nations continue to be engaged on options to remove the dam to ensure transboundary interests are considered in the final decision.”
Heyman goes on to note the B.C. and Washington State governments “have shared environmental agendas relating to watershed protection, habitat and fish restoration,” and that he looks forward “to continuing our strong collaborative relationship on priority environmental issues.”
The letter was released publicly by the Outdoor Recreation Council of BC, the chair of which was “very encouraged” by Heyman’s support.
“Removing the Enloe Dam would be a great opportunity for both governments to work together to help restore the Similkameen River’s natural ecosystem and we applaud the province and Minister Heyman for their support of the dam decommissioning process,” said Mark Angelo, chair of the council’s rivers group, in a press release.