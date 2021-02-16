The Parole Board of Canada has granted wife killer Keith Gregory Wiens a package of escorted temporary absences (ETA) for community service purposes.
Wiens, a former Mountie who in retirement worked part-time as a school bus driver in Summerland, shot and killed his common-law partner, Lynn Kalmring at their home on South Main Street in August 2011.
Wiens was granted bail while awaiting trial, but was later incarcerated when he broke his court-ordered conditions by not reporting that his surety left Penticton and returned to his home in Ontario.
In July 2013, a jury found Wiens guilty of second-degree murder and he was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 13 years.
Since then, the ex-Mountie has had successful legal action against both School District 67 and Kalmring’s estate. He was awarded $2,300 in severance by the school board as well as half of his late partner’s estate, even though he was the one responsible for her death.
While in jail, he is collecting his full RCMP pension (estimated at upwards of $50,000 annually) and has since been moved to a minimum-security facility, believed to be in Kingston, Ont.
In his application for ETAs filed in October 2019, Wiens indicated an interest in volunteering within the community which would assist in his rehabilitation for when he eventually makes a return to society.
Under the terms of the Parole Board’s decision — obtained Monday by The Herald through Freedom of Information — Wiens may now leave the institution under supervision for eight hours per day and up to a maximum of 40 hours per month.
“Your Statistical Information on Recidivism (SIR) score of +23 suggests that four of five offenders with a similar score will not commit and indictable offence within three years of release,” the Parole Board report says.
“The Correction Service of Canada (SCS) assessed your accountability and motivation level as medium and your reintegration potential as low.”
Wiens, now 65, is considered a low risk to public safety, institutional adjustment and risk of escape provided he does not become involved in an intimate relationship.
“You have not sufficiently addressed your beliefs and thinking that justifies partner violence and, by continuing to reuminate on your personal perception of injustice, you fail to display victim empathy or take accountability for your action.”
Favourable factors for Wiens were he’s a first-time offender, maintains a minimum-security
rating, there were no institutional “adjustment issues” and he abstains from any substance use.
In an October 2019 interview with The Herald, Lynn Kalmring’s sister Donna Irwin, the family’s official spokesperson, was critical of the entire system.
“Honestly, the parole board has got to be naive, blind or they’re being manipulated,” Irwin said at the time. “He’s constantly out (of jail) on medical leave. They know he’s a high-risk offender and if he ever gets out, I’d live in constant fear. Three of his ex-wives were in hiding when he was out on bail. Do they not care this animal now has the opportunity to hurt another woman?”
Additional reporting by Joe Fries