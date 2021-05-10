More than 40 local businesses have already registered for the Picnic-ton campaign, which officially launched Monday to help give a lift to dining establishments that have been hammered by COVID-19 health restrictions.
An initiative of the city’s economic development department, the program seeks to inspire citizens to order take-out from local food and drink businesses to enjoy as a picnic at local parks, where three dozen extra picnic tables have been set up.
“Picnics are classic summer outings and great occasions to be enjoyed and remembered by family, couples and friends,” said Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki in a press release.
“Supporting our local businesses with take-out meals and enjoying those meals at a table in our beautiful parks is a win-win for everyone.”
As part of the program, 2,500 picnic packs are being distributed to registered businesses, which they can hand out free to customers.
All packs include picnic staples like paper placemats and drink holders, while some include random gifts, such as Picnic-ton beach balls, Visit Penticton T-shirts, wine stoppers and more. While the packs will only be available while supplies last, related promotions and contests will continue throughout summer.
A full list of participating businesses can be found at www.penticton.ca/picnic, which also boasts an interactive map to help plan your picnic.