Health care is a provincial responsibility, but that hasn’t stopped Penticton’s federal representative from trying to come up with a way to keep Pathways Addictions Resource Centre from closing its doors.
“The pitch I make to Interior Health and others is let’s find a way to keep Pathways going. Find a source of funding for them to provide the services that Interior Health may have trouble providing,” MP Richard Cannings said in an interview Tuesday.
“What that might look like, I don’t know. But it seems to me there will be gaps and people will fall through the cracks.”
Pathways, which provides counselling services to approximately 1,000 people per year who are struggling with drugs and alcohol, was told by Interior Health in late February that its three contracts worth about $500,000 annually will be terminated May 31.
Interior Health will then take the services in-house and has promised a smooth transition for clients, but Pathways and its supporters aren’t convinced.
Their concerns range from the potential for clients to get lost in the Interior Health bureaucracy to the fact most of Pathways’ clients are struggling with alcohol addiction, while the B.C. government – and branches of it, like Interior Health – seem focused on the opioid crisis. They’re similarly worried about Pathways no longer providing outreach services and clients – some of whom are IH employees – being uneasy about using IH services.
Those are the areas where the MP for South Okanagan-West Kootenay – who nonetheless understands IH’s rationale for the change – believes Pathways’ future lies.
“I don’t think the (Interior Health) decision is going to be reversed… but I think there is a way forward that keeps Pathways working and doing the good work they’re doing,” said Cannings.
Meanwhile, staff at Pathways are dealing with their own uncertain futures while helping their clients do the same before the clock runs out in seven weeks.
“I do not believe Interior Health has any idea the magnitude of what it takes to contact 500 current clients, who are vulnerable and distressed, and expect the transition process to go smoothly. Our clients are panicking and the vast majority do not want to transition. This daunting task requires at least nine months to a year to be done successfully,” executive director Daryl Meyers said in an email Tuesday,
“So where does this leave those clients? Where does this leave Pathways? In a fight to secure funding to continue to provide the grassroots service that this community has come to know for 47 years. To continue to offer the services that Pathways has etched in the community. To continue to meet the clients where they are at when they need us most.”
Meyers appreciates the ongoing support of the public and city politicians – Cannings, MLA Dan Ashton and Mayor John Vassilaki among them – and doesn’t plan to go quietly into the night.
“This needs to be a community effort,” she said.
“As the public support continues to grow, people (keep) rallying and the letters keep pouring in, we know we are meant to be here. We know we are meant to serve the people of Penticton like we have for almost a half century.”