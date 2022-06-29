More than two months after the fact, Mounties are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who robbed a gas station in Keremeos.
The incident occurred just before 9 p.m. on April 16 at the Fas Gas Plus on the 3000 block of Highway 3, when a man armed with a gun entered the store and demanded cash and lottery tickets. No one was injured.
The suspect fled in an older-model, dark-coloured Ford Escape SUV, which had an object on its roof covered by a green tarp.
The Keremeos RCMP detachment on Wednesday released still images from surveillance video in an effort to identify the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Keremeos RCMP detachment at 250-499-5511.