If a candlelit dinners aren’t your thing on Valentine’s Day, a lecture about love might be just what cupid ordered.
This coming Monday, Feb. 14, the Okanagan College Speakers Series continues at the Penticton campus with a presentation from Prof. Jeremy Beaulne entitled: “The Hazards of Love.”
Beaulne will deliver a Valentine’s Day-themed presentation of poetry and drama that explores the pleasures, pains and perils of romance.
The talk begins at 7 p.m. in the Ashnola Building’s lecture theatre. Admission is by donation to support students in need at the Penticton campus. Attendees will be required to present ID and proof of COVID-19 vaccination.