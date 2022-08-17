Nearly 2,000 units of housing are in the planning process, approved or under construction in Penticton, according to a rosy update on economic development presented Tuesday to city council.
Data presented to elected officials indicated there are currently 459 units under construction, 840 more approved to be built and another 654 in the formal planning process.
And who will be moving into them? If recent trends are any indication, there’s a good chance it won’t be retirees.
According to a survey results collected by the city from 128 new arrivals who picked up Welcome Home packages between Jan. 1 and July, 45% of them were between the ages of 18 and 44.
Of the total respondents, just 23% identified as retirees, while 45% reported moving here for a job or their partner’s job.