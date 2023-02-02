Students with the Okanagan Skaha School District will be invited to participate in a series of surveys in an effort to engage student voice, trustees were told at Monday’s meeting.
The Middle Years Development Instrument is a self-report questionnaire that asks Grades 4-8 pupils about their thoughts, feelings and experiences in school and in the community.
The objective is to gain a deeper understanding of children’s health and well-being during middle childhood.
The BC Adolescent Health Survey is a province-wide survey administered every five years to youth in Grades 7-12. It helps determine youth health trends, emerging issues and risk and protective factors for healthy development.
The Student Learning survey is administered by the Ministry of Education and Child Care for students in Grades 4,7,10 and 12, their parents and all staff. This is an online satisfaction survey about their school experience.
“The data is anonymized, and the district does not receive data on individual students,” superintendent Todd Manuel said in an email.
“In all surveys, students do have the option to not participate if they so choose.”