Nominations are now open for the 2022 edition of the Kraft Hockeyville contest.
One lucky community will be selected for a $250,000 arena upgrade and to host an NHL pre-season game.
Lumby, in 2016, was the last B.C. community to win. All of the winners since then have been located in Atlantic Canada.
This is the 16th edition of the campaign, which has now plunged $4 million into communities across Canada.
For more information or to nominate your local community or rink, visit www.krafthockeyville.ca.