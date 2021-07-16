B.C.’s Residential Tenancy Branch has launched an investigation into evictions spurred by the pending redevelopment of a Penticton motel and campground.
As first reported by The Herald, long-term residents of the 17-unit Ogopogo Motel and attached 28-stall campground located at 270 Riverside Dr. were served notice on June 22 that they have until July 31 to clear out.
Something about the article caught the attention of the Residential Tenancy Branch, which said in a brief statement Friday that its Compliance and Enforcement Unit has now “commenced an investigation.”
“Any tenants that are affected by these eviction notices are encouraged to reach out to the RTB and apply for dispute resolution if they want to dispute the notices to end tenancy at either the motel or the RV park,” the statement said.
It’s believed the investigation relates to the amount of time residents were given to leave. Under the Residential Tenancy Act, four months’ notice is required for renovictions.
The site was was recently purchased by Surrey-based Azura Management Corp., the president of which told The Herald he intended to start demolition in August to prepare for redevelopment.