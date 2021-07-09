An effort to inject more transparency and cost-cutting options into one local government’s budgeting process hit a brick wall Thursday.
The push for change was led by Subrina Monteith, who represents Area I (Skaha West/Kaleden/Apex) on the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
She floated the idea of having RDOS staff prepare four different proposed budgets each year to show a range of options – from a 2% tax cut to a 3% tax increase – for directors to consider, plus doing budget workshops in a “live” format so the impacts of board decisions on the bottom line could be seen immediately.
“I know that it’s a complicated ask, but… I hear from ratepayers that the regional district is too expensive. We’re always adding and adding and adding,” said Monteith.
“I don’t feel we’re doing our ratepayers justice if we’re not looking at all options,” she continued.
“We’re being asked to blindly agree to something and we’re not making good decisions if we’re making blind decisions.”
Under the current budgeting process, RDOS staff deliberates internally to come up with a draft financial plan that’s presented to directors in pieces during several days of workshops with opportunities to make changes during those sessions.
It’s the same process used by most municipalities with one big exception: The RDOS actually has 155 different budgets, each representing a different service with different ratepayers attached to it.
And therein lies the difficulty with Monteith’s proposal, according to RDOS finance manager Jim Zaffino.
“The time limits required to do all those what-ifs would require another staff member, essentially, to help me do this,” he told the board.
Zaffino, who has been in the position for less than a year, said he is nonetheless working on some changes to the budget process that could streamline things and improve transparency.
Rick Knodel, the director for Area C (rural Oliver) was the only other person on the 19-member board to vote in support of Monteith’s proposal.