Four new townhomes are slated to go up in downtown Summerland.
A development permit and five minor variances to the local zoning bylaw for the project at 10518 Jubilee Rd. W. were approved by council through a 6-1 vote at its meeting Monday.
District staff recommended in favour of the project due to its proximity to downtown amenities and the relatively affordable nature of townhomes.
The lot in question, which currently boasts a single-family home, fronts Jubilee Road and spans the entire block between Spencer and Dickson streets.
The new development will be oriented towards Dickson Street with an overheight fence running behind the units along Spencer Street.
The lone vote in opposition was cast by Coun. Doug Holmes, who was concerned about the fence’s visual impact on Spencer Street.