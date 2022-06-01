With funding from a New Horizons federal grant and labour from members, the Penticton Lawn Bowling Club has revitalized its greens for a new season of play.
Work on the grass pitch at 260 Brunswick St. was performed this past spring ahead of the lawn bowling season, which is underway now.
Club members can enjoy open lawn bowling on Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings, and Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons.
Team draws are made daily depending on the number of members present, therefore no commitment is required. There are numerous leagues, tournaments and social events held monthly, plus the opportunity to compete on the regional, provincial, and national level.
The outdoor lawn bowling season runs from May until September or early October, depending on the weather. For the winter months, social events and cards/games day are offered and short mat bows are played inside the clubhouse, making the yearly membership fee great value for money.
There is no need to purchase special equipment to start enjoying the sport; just wear comfortable clothing and flat-soled shoes.
Games of lawn bowling usually take 90 to 120 minutes to play. The game differs from bocce in that the bowls themselves are large, hard resin balls designed with a built-in bias to them. This means when a player delivers a bowl, it does not roll in a straight line but travels along an elliptical path to the small, white target ball called the jack.
To help attract newcomers to their sport, members of the Penticton Lawn Bowling Club are once again hosting special free introductory sessions each Saturday in June from 1-3 p.m.
You are invited to register for one or more of these sessions by going to the new bowlers’ tab on the club’s webpage at www.pentictonlawnbowls.ca.