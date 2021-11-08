James Miller spent the equivalent of $5.92 per vote to win a seat on Penticton city council in the June byelection, according to campaign disclosure statements released by Elections BC.
Documents for all 10 byelection candidates were posted online last week and show spending was way up since the last such race in 2013.
Miller, who cruised to victory with 1,666 votes – 900 better than runner-up Isaac Gilbert – claimed total expenses of $9,859.
“I’m proud that 100% of our campaign was spent in Penticton. No Facebook ads or boosts, no robocalls from out-of-town firms,” said Miller, who’s also managing editor of The Herald.
Miller, who put in $1,000 of his own money, received 20 donations of at least $100. The largest was $1,000 from David Prystay, general manager of the Penticton Lakeside Resort, and $750 from developer Hugo Deuschle. Other notable contributions came from local businessmen Larry Lund ($500) and Phil Locke ($500).
The winning campaign’s largest expenses were newspaper advertising ($5,380); signs and billboards ($2,972); and internet advertising ($893)
Gilbert spent a total of $8,796, which worked out to $11.48 for each of the 766 votes he received. He put up $2,439 of his own money – the maximum allowed by law – and received 13 donations of at least $100. The largest were $900 from campaign manager Ajeet Brar and $500 each from Brian Mason and Alex Kruize. Penticton hospital administrator Carl Meadows and former New Democrat politician Jim Beattie each gave a total of $300. Veronica Harrison, a current high-ranking NDP staffer in Victoria, donated $200.
That money went mainly towards a $2,411 bill for signage and billboards; $655 for internet advertising; and $1,297 for professional services, including those provided by Stratcom, which offers assistance with fundraising, campaigning, polling and strategy.
Kate Hansen, who placed third with 718 votes, spent a total of $1,664, which worked out to $2.32 per vote.
She received six donations of at least $100, the largest of which was $850 from Jeanine Anderson, while Hansen put up $250 of her own money.
Hansen’s largest expenses were newspaper advertising ($701); brochures, pamphlets and flyers ($351); and signs and billboards ($165).
Amelia Boultbee, whose 610 votes put her in fourth place, spent $5,514, or $9.04 per vote.
She received seven donations over $100, the largest of which was $1,200 from local realtor Gil Szabo, and $500 each from developers Nathan Hildebrand and Ewen Stewart. Various members of the Boultbee family – including the candidate herself – kicked in another $3,678
Boultbee spent $1,680 on “other” advertising, such as business cards or promotional items; $1,497 on internet advertising; and $1,260 on newspaper ads.
Keith MacIntyre, who finished dead last with 67 votes, ran what was by far the thriftiest campaign, spending $0 per vote as part of a deliberate strategy to see if money matters in a bylection.
The other candidates were:
Steve Brown: Fifth place; 399 votes; total expenses $7,520; $18.85/vote.
Jason Cox: Sixth place; 317 votes; total expenses $2,616; $8.25/vote.
Karen Brownlee: Seventh place; 237 votes; total expenses $571; $2.41/vote
Katie O’Kell: Eight place; 134 votes; total expenses $446; $3.33/vote
James Blake: Ninth place; 95 votes, total expenses $2,107; $22.18/vote
The byelection was called to fill the seat left vacant by Jake Kimberley, who resigned in February for health reasons. The next municipal election is scheduled for Oct. 15, 2022.
Spending in the 2021 campaign vastly exceeded what was seen in 2013, the last time Penticton staged a byelection.
In that race, which was prompted by former mayor Dan Ashton’s jump to provincial politics, Garry Litke spent $3,085 to win a three-person battle for the mayor’s chair, while Katie Robinson spent $527 to edge out four others for a spot on council.