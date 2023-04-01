An ambitious project to build a new Oliver town hall with four storeys of subsidized housing above it received mixed reviews this week from council.
Plans for the project conceived by the Kiwanis Housing Society for three town-owned lots at 6219, 6225 and 6331 Main St. show a five-storey building with town hall on the ground level and 16 housing units above.
The total cost is estimated at $16.8 million.
The housing portion is estimated at $11.5 million, which Kiwanis Housing Society hopes to secure from the B.C. government, while the town would cover the $5.3-million balance for its portion of the building.
“To me, there’s $5.3 million reasons why we can’t proceed with this,” said Mayor Martin Johansen.
“I just think it’s too much cost to relocate our town hall space to Main Street. However, in saying that, I do think there’s a really good opportunity here. We do own those three lots. Is there an option to make that an entire affordable housing complex?”
Speaking in defence of a possible move was Coun. David Mattes, who suggested the cost to town taxpayers could be trimmed well below $5.3 million, in part by selling two buildings currently used for the town’s operations.
“Really, the numbers are there,” said Mattes.
Council was presented the plan for information only and discussed the idea of encouraging the Kiwanis Housing Society to put commercial space on the ground floor of the new building instead of holding it for the town.
Council in 2020 agreed to lease the three lots to the Kiwanis Housing Society at no cost for a period of 60 years. At that time, the plan called for a three-storey building with 13 residential units and town hall on the bottom at a total cost of $11.5 million.
Kiwanis Housing Society then submitted a grant application for capital funding to BC Housing but was turned down, although it was provided with $27,000 for further design work on the project to get it ready for future funding intakes.