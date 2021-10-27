Administrators are still working through the process of applying to the Ministry of Education for clearance to revise their plans for a new gym at Summerland Secondary School.
Trustees on the board of the Okanagan Skaha School District were told at their meeting Monday night that staff is working with architects and other consultants to come up with a fresh proposal.
Construction was to have started this fall on a replacement gym that would have been built over the existing facility’s footprint, leaving students without a place to play for approximately one year.
Trustees had second thoughts about that plan, though, and decided in September to go back to the drawing board and build the new gym on fresh ground in order to leave the old facility in operation during construction.
Nicole Bittante, the district’s secretary-treasurer, told the board Monday she planned to update ministry officials this week on development of the new proposal.
“I won’t have any new information until the new proposal is submitted and we, hopefully, have approval from the ministry to proceed,” added Bittante.
The $10.5-million project is being funded with the proceeds from last year’s sale of the former McNicoll Park Middle School in Penticton.
Replacement of the undersized gym, which is too small for regulation basketball and volleyball courts, had been at or near the top of the district’s capital wish-list for 20 years.