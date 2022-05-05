The future of beverage container recycling is upon us.
Encorp Pacific, which manages the collection and recycling of beverage containers in B.C., on Tuesday received unanimous support from Penticton city council for a three-year temporary use permit required to set up an automated drop-off site in the parking lot of Wholesale Club at 200 Carmi Ave.
The unstaffed station will be housed in a repurposed shipping container that’s powered by solar electricity and allow customers with Return-It accounts to drop off bags of empties. The bags will be collected regularly and sorted off-site, with credits applied to customers’ accounts electronically. The station will shut down daily at 8 p.m.
Coun. Judy Sentes expressed reservations about the three-year term of the permit.
“I would rather see it as one year and let’s see how it goes,” said Sentes.
“This is very visible from our Main Street and I’m sensitive as to what that view would be like.”
Others on council were eager to give the station a chance.
“From what I’ve seen, they’re a pretty clean operation and I think we should encourage them to come to the city because they are recycling and I think it’s a move in the right direction,” said Coun. Julius Bloomfield.