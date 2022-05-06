To help prepare for future high-water events, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has been awarded a $100,000 provincial grant to create an updated flood risk and hazard assessment.
While seasonal flooding is common in most parts of the RDOS, the Princeton area was particularly hard hit last fall when a series of storms caused rivers to overflow and unleash approximately $50 million in damage.
"The communities affected by last year's floods have been working hard to build back better," said Roly Russell, MLA for Boundary-Similkameen, in a press release announcing the funding.
"As extreme and unpredictable weather becomes more frequent, we need to do what we can to keep people and things we care about safe. I'm happy to see these communities receiving this funding so they can plan for future risk reduction, all the while using creative solutions to rebuild.”