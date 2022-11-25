It should be easier than ever to get to downtown Summerland tonight for the return of the Festival of Lights, thanks to a pair of shuttle buses.
The festival, which bills itself as the Okanagan’s premiere Christmas event, will see all kinds of vendors, entertainment and family activities staged in the heart of Summerland from 5-9 p.m.
The excitement will ramp up at 7 p.m. when thousands of lights are switched on, then reach new heights at 8:30 p.m. with a fireworks display.
While those events will be familiar, attendees now have a new option of hopping on a shuttle bus to get downtown.
One shuttle will run from the north side, ferrying passengers between Sumac Ridge Estate Winery and Summerland Secondary School from 6-9:30 p.m., while the other will run from the south side, with its pickup point at the transit stop on Prairie Valley Road near Tim Hortons from 5-9:30 p.m.
This marks the 35th annual edition of the festival, which was started by four Summerland businessmen – Jerry Hallquist, Art Sewell, Allan Fabbi and Bruce Hallquist – to help showcase the community’s downtown core.
Prior to the pandemic, the festival annually drew upwards of 10,000 people from across the Okanagan for a single night of revelry. During the pandemic, organizers scaled back the festivities to comply with health restrictions.
Here’s the schedule for Festival of Lights:
5 p.m.: Santa Mini-Parade, Main Street and Victoria Avenue
5:15 p.m. Entertainment starts on the Main Stage and Family Stage
7 p.m. Light up ceremony on the Main Stage
8:30 p.m. Fireworks
9 p.m. Festival ends