Take your Family Day fun to new heights with help from the Oliver Museum.
The attraction is giving away free Oliver Aviators Flying Kits, which consist of four balsa wood aircraft-building sets, aviation-themed word searches, stickers and more, plus a booklet covering the science of airplanes and the aircraft history of Oliver and B.C.
Kits are suitable for children ages three and up. Parental supervision is recommended.
To pick up your free Oliver Aviators Flying Kit, stop by the Oliver Museum at 474 School Ave. on Friday, Feb. 18, or Saturday, Feb. 19, between 1 and 4 p.m., or reserve your kit by calling 778-439-3100 or emailing curator@oliverheritage.ca.