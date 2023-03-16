A short stretch of Alberni Street between Westminster and Vernon avenues is now permanently closed as construction wraps up on a nearby hotel.
The affected portion of Alberni street is approximately 75 metres in length and was part of a land swap between the city and developer of the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, which is due to open this summer.
It’s going up on a vacant lot that was most recently used as overflow parking for the adjacent South Okanagan Events Centre. The new hotel is also in close proximity to the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, the operators of which are hoping new, high-quality accommodations close to the venue will generate extra business.
The south end of Alberni Street at Eckhardt Avenue remains open for area residents as well as for visitors to the South Okanagan Events Centre to access parking.