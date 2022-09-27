Following a 45-minute public hearing on Monday night, Summerland council unanimously turned down proposed a residential infill project.
The owners of 11709 Mott St. applied to the district for the regulatory amendments required to subdivide the property, with an eye to converting the existing single-family home into a carriage house and building a new main home.
Neighbours, who also presented council with a 134-name petition, mainly feared the precedent such a subdivision would create for Summerland, along with other impacts of increased density.