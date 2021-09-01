Never lacking in creative scoring methods, female members of the Summerland Golf and Country Club counted the ONES during play on Tuesday.
Under that format, golfers only count scores on hole numbers that start with O, N, E or S, such as one, nine, eight and six. Each golfer’s total was doubled, then had the handicap subtracted, to arrive at a final score.
Vijai Vaagen’s total of 77 was tops in the first flight, followed by Linda Brussee and Lil Smith, who each shot a 79.
Pat Gartrell won the second flight with a 72. Barb Oleschuck and Marie Gallant tied for second with their respective scores of 76.