Ha Ha Ha Kidzfest has unveiled a hilarious set of headliners for the June festival.
After holding its first full event in 2022, Kidzfest will once again fill Penticton’s Gyro Park from June 8-10 with performances and activities that will inspire the children of the South Okanagan.
“This year’s festival is celebrating the incredible imagination of children and giving them experiences to expand their understanding of the world of art and culture available to them,” says Kidzfest chair Rachel Bland.
“The activities and performances will have kids loving and creating in ways they have never before experienced.”
The festival’s headline artists will all be featured in the Gyro Park Bandshell.
Former CBC Kids TV star Will’s Jams will be performing their high-energy rock-pop hits.
Amanda Panda is Canada’s top hula hooper and will bring her larger-than-life personality and colourful, high-energy performance.
RupLoops presents an interactive, live looping performance using vocal percussion, rhythmic rhymes and eclectic instruments from around the world.
Juno-nominated percussionist Robin Layne brings his work as a performer and instructor at the Sarah McLachlan School of Music to the stage.
And The Hockey Circus Show combines acrobatics, juggling and one-of-a-kind stunts into a performance that will have you laughing and engaged.
Main stage performances on the Gyro Park bandshell will be surrounded by activity tents with hands-on participatory activities as well as a new workshop zone where children will learn directly in a small group setting from the professional performers.
Tiny Town will be an area designated specifically for festival goers ages five and under.
The Indigenous Village will also be a highlight as children will be able to experience and appreciate specific activities brought in partnership with members of Penticton Indian Band. Each of the activities, organized in connection with local community partners and arts organizations, will be centered around the theme of “Imagination in Motion.”
Tickets for school groups to attend on the Thursday and Friday are currently on sale with over half of the workshops already booked for classes. Schools are encouraged to register early as group tickets for these days are limited. Students who attend the festival with their class on the Thursday or Friday are encouraged to reuse their entry wristband for free entry at Family Day on Saturday.
Public tickets go on sale April 1 and can be purchased via the festival website. Early bird individual tickets are only $8 each and are required for all guests ages three and up.
Regular price individual tickets (as of May 1) will be $9 and include access to all main stage performances throughout the day and arts and culture activities throughout the festival site.
Additional tickets will be available at the gate throughout the festival weekend.
For more information, visit www.hahahakidzfest.com or check out Kidzfest on Facebook and Instagram.
Although the Ha Ha Ha Kidzfest board was formed in 2019, the first full in-person festival had to wait until 2022 due to the pandemic. The event is meant to fill the void left by the long-running Okanagan International Children’s Festival, which went dark after the 2014 edition.