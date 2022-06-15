Two new silos reaching 21 metres into the sky have been approved as part of a major expansion of Summerland’s only concrete plant.
Following a public hearing on Monday night at which no one spoke, Summerland council unanimously passed a site-specific zoning amendment to legitimize the SRM Concrete operation at 9606 and 9806 Victoria Rd. S.
Council then unanimously approved a development variance permit specifically for 9806 Victoria Rd. S. to allow the two new silos to exceed 14 m or two storeys in height.
“Given that the operation is expanding, larger silos are required in order to handle the increased amount of raw material that is being processed at the facility. The larger silos will reduce the frequency of trucks delivering products to the site as the carriers can haul larger loads to the plant,” wrote district planner Alex Costin in his report to council.
“The larger silos would also help counteract the recurring issue of cement powder shortages in the Okanagan region. The new larger silos allow for the storage of one to two days’ worth of concrete and help protect SRM Concrete from having to shut down until concrete powder is available, which has occurred several times in the past year.”
Coun. Marty Van Alphen said he welcomed both the expansion of SRM Concrete and a coming reduction in the number of trucks delivering raw inputs to the plant.