An $8,300 bill from a Penticton auto dealership for replacing the engine in a used car purchased through a private deal has become an expensive lesson in “buyer beware” for the vehicle’s new owner.
Terrence William Peters asked the B.C. Civil Resolution Tribunal to award him the maximum $5,000 allowed to compensate him for the new motor he put in a 2014 Kia Soul less than three months after purchasing it.
Peters claimed he bought the vehicle in January 2022 from John Karle Benson and Elaine Diane Benson after seeing an advertisement on Facebook.
The ad stated the Soul had about 139,000 kilometres on it and was in “great condition inside and out.”
Peters took the car for a short test drive, then agreed to by it for $9,600. Crucially, he didn’t have the vehicle inspected by a mechanic.
Just three months and 1,000 kilometres later, the Soul was hobbled at the Penticton Kia dealership, where Peters spent $8,269 to put in a new engine.
Peters argued he was entitled to compensation from the Bensons because they misrepresented the condition of the car, failed to disclose a defect and violated an implied warranty.
However, he failed to prove his case to Micah Carmody, who adjudicated the matter on behalf of the BCCRT.
On the first count, Peters suggested it was misleading for the Bensons’ ad to state the car was in “great condition.”
However, “the ad did not say anything about the engine’s condition, and if Mr. Peters assumed that ‘great condition inside’ meant the engine was in good running condition, I find that is his error,” wrote Carmody.
As for Peters’ claim the engine problem was a known defect, there simply wasn’t enough evidence to back it up.
Peters presented a letter from Penticton Kia in which a technician stated it “could go either way” when asked if the engine failure was a result of a pre-existing issue, but Carmody described that opinion as “inconclusive and insufficient.”
Finally, as for the car’s implied warranty, Carmody found the Soul was “roadworthy and reasonably durable at the time of sale, even though it soon required engine replacement.”
“It is well-established that in the sale of used vehicles, the general rule is ‘buyer beware.’ This means that a buyer is not entitled to damages, such as repair costs, just because the vehicle breaks down shortly after the sale,” concluded Carmody.
“Rather, a buyer who fails to have the vehicle inspected is subject to the risk that they did not get what they thought they were getting and made a bad bargain.”