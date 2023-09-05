Artificial intelligence is poised to have a very real impact on local classrooms this year, says the superintendent of School District 67.
Todd Manuel, who’s leading the effort to return nearly 6,000 kids to schools today, confirmed AI computer tools like ChatGPT – which in just a fraction of a second can churn out personalized lesson plans for teachers or essays for students – are looming large in staff talks.
“During our summer start-up meetings, our school administrators spent time further discussing the impacts of AI on learning, and as with all new technology, there are incredible possibilities as well as significant challenges that we need to be both aware of and to address,” said Manuel in an email.
“Many of our teachers and students have been exploring these technologies, and learning and discussing how AI is impacting various fields of study and different aspects of our economy…. Like all technology, there are ethical considerations that need to be discussed, as well, as we consider digital citizenship (including cheating) and we will continue to work as educators to ensure that we are providing opportunities for our students to be aware of and discuss these issues in supportive ways.”
Manuel is expecting 5,800 full-time-equivalent students – about the same as last year – to return to the district’s schools in Penticton, Summerland and surrounding rural areas.
Guiding those little learners will be approximately 350 full-time teachers, alongside hundreds of support staff, ranging from education assistants to secretaries to janitors.
In changes that were mandated by the B.C. government, this year’s graduating classes will be the first in which students are required to complete four credits of Indigenous-focused course work, while kids in kindergarten to Grade 9 will no longer see letter grades on their report cards.
Instead, report cards will assess how kids are meeting expectations in key subject areas.
“This change will ensure that parents and caregivers continue to understand how students are progressing in the foundations of reading, writing and math while also aligning to our renewed curriculum, which places increased emphasis on how students can apply the content they are taught,” explained Manuel.
Also new this year will be anti-racism course work delivered in partnership with South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services, and expansion of healthy food programs.
Returning for a second year are a seamless day kindergarten program at Queen’s Park Elementary and a pre-kindergarten program at Columbia Elementary.
“Both of these programs are part of a larger provincial transition to supporting child care whenever possible on school grounds, and the staff involved in these programs have been exceptional in creating safe, welcoming environments for children,” added Manuel.
Meanwhile, police are planning to be out in full force this morning to help jolt drivers out of summertime mode and remind them of the 30 km/h speed limit now in effect in school zones from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on days class is in session.
"Going back to school can be an exciting time for young children but it can also be hectic and stressful for parents. With that in mind, safety must be top of mind to ensure your precious cargo arrive safely at school,” said Penticton RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett in a press release.
"Please slow down and allow yourself some extra time in the mornings to adapt to the new school year routines.”
The Penticton RCMP detachment also reminds people:
– Motorists travelling in both directions must stop when a school bus has stopped and the red lights are flashing. Even if the red lights are not flashing and you see children boarding, play it safe. Wait until kids are safely onboard and the bus begins to move.
– When children are getting out of your vehicle, have them leave through the door closest to the sidewalk.
– Look both ways. This is the big one. It means to not only look both ways but ensure you make eye contact with the driver of approaching vehicles, but also to make sure the vehicles are slowing down before you cross the road.
– Remove ear buds when approaching an intersection.
– Make sure backpacks are fitted properly and not overloaded.
– Set up a safe word to be used when your child is being picked up by someone other than yourself.