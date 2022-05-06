Hometown company Grizzly Excavating has been awarded a $4.1-million contract to complete the next phase of Penticton’s lake-to-lake cycling route.
Grizzly completed the first two phases last year by installing separated bike lanes along Martin Street and Fairview Road, running approximately two kilometres south from Lakeshore Drive to Duncan Avenue.
The next phase of work will start soon extend the separated bike lanes another four km along Atkinson Street to Kinney Avenue, where riders will be able to connect to existing – but unseparated – bike lanes that run down South Main Street to Skaha Lake.
Construction will generally proceed north to south. Improvements to the intersection of Atkinson Street and Industrial Avenue will coincide with the fish window in August, and improvements to the intersection at Duncan Avenue and Atkinson Street will happen in the fall.
“As with all construction projects, residents, businesses and motorists can expect some disruption while this construction proceeds,” said Kristen Dixon, the city’s general manager of infrastructure, in a press release.
“We greatly appreciate your patience through construction and encourage motorists to take an alternate route if possible.”