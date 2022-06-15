Some 250 riders and walkers took part in the The Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Ride on Sunday,
raising $106,000 for the Canadian Mental Health Association — Kelowna.
The funds will be used for programs and services for mental health and suicide prevention.
The event featured six-, 25- and 50-kilometre rides on the Okanagan Rail Trail or a six-km walk in Knox Mountain Park.
The Thomas Alan Budd Foundation provided $10,000 in matching funds.
“We are incredibly grateful to the riders, striders, volunteers, sponsors, donors, and community supporters who stepped up to make this event a success and mental health in our community a priority,” said Mike Gawliuk, CMHA Kelowna’s CEO.
Payton and Dillon Budd were brothers who lost their lives.
Donations can still be made at cmhakelowna/ride2022.